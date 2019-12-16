Cllr Corrigan welcomes improvement at Dundalk junction

Local Councillor Edel Corrigan has welcomed the installation of an ‘all stop’ system at Plaster, Mountpleasant.

Sinn Fein Cllr Corrigan said: “this junction at 'The Lodge' Crossroads has been a safety concern for local residents for some time due to restricted visibility. I have campaigned the local authority to have this installed for a substantial length of time and am delighted to see it finally installed and being implemented. This new system will help address the safety concerns at this crossroads and leave it less perilous for drivers.”