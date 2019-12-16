Samaritans to host free Dundalk screening of classic Christmas movie

On Sunday December 22, the Samaritans invite you to join them for a free film screening of the Christmas movie, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, at 3pm in An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk.

As tinsel and fairy lights adorn the streets up and down the country, it can be easy to overlook how the festive season can be the hardest time of the year for some.

Last Christmas, Samaritans, the only charity that is there for anyone struggling to cope 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, responded to more than 300,000 calls for help.

The long winter nights, alongside the pressures of the holiday season, can make it a particularly difficult time for lots of us. It is often during the long winter nights that we receive the most contact from people needing emotional support.

This year, Sunday 22nd December is the longest night of the year, the day with the shortest sunlight hours in the whole of 2019.

To mark the difficulty many people face during these long nights and to try and bring a little light into their lives, local Samaritan branches have teamed up to bring you a FREE film screening of the classic Christmas movie, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.

The Samaritans of Newry & Dundalk and the Samaritans of Drogheda & the North East are hosting this free film screening at 3pm on Sunday 22nd December in An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe St, Dundalk.

The film tells the story of George Bailey, a man beset with personal and professional problems. Seeing no way out, George considers suicide from the edge of a bridge - but Clarence, his guardian angel, intervenes and shows George what his beloved hometown of Bedford Falls would be like without him.

Everyone is welcome to join us for this special Christmas treat for free, whether you have ever used the Samaritan service or not, whether you feel a little lonely this Christmas or not, or if you just fancy watching a good old-fashioned Christmas movie!

We want to thank the local community for their continued support of the Samaritans over the last year and to remind you all that we are there for you, 24/7, every day of the year. Sometimes, life can be overwhelming and we all need someone to talk to.

Sophie, 26, knows how hard the festive build up can be. After going through a marital breakup in the months leading up to Christmas she was also struggling with severe depression. Samaritans was there to support her as her marriage reached breaking point.

She said: “Last year was a real struggle for me with my mental health, which led to the cracks in my marriage, usually I’m like a big kid at Christmas, but I couldn't think of anything worse than playing the fake ‘happy’ charade.

“It made me feel even more depressed when all my family and friends were excited in the run up to the big day. The pressure of enjoying yourself and everything being perfect can make mental health issues a thousand times worse as you’re supposed to be bubbly and joyful. I didn’t want to ruin it for anyone else.

“The only people I could show my true feelings to, even the deep dark ones, was Samaritans. It was a relief to speak to someone that wasn’t expecting you to be jolly.

“Samaritans’ help gave me my life back and I will be forever thankful for that.”

If you are worried or distressed about anything in your life, please phone us for free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. You don’t have to have suicidal thoughts to use our services and you can tell us as much or as little as you like.