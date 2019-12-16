REVEALED: Chances of a Louth white Christmas this year

Everyone loves the idea of a white Christmas and while the weather of late suggests we might be in luck this year, local weather expert Louth Weather is less than positive on this front, unfortunately.

Taking to social media this morning, Louth Weather put the chances at "below 10 percent" at this early stage.

"Generally dry into Christmas week. My very early prediction for Christmas Day is dry with average temperatures. While it's still a long way off, I'd say the chances of a White Christmas are below 10%."

Louth Weather also gave a forecast for this week:

MONDAY: Mostly dry today with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. A few showers possible but many areas totally dry. Moderate SW winds. Max 5°C.

Winds become almost calm tonight and Friday will develop where skies remain clear.

TUESDAY - Dry but mostly cloudy. Light SW winds. Max 4°C. Frost Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY - Becoming wet and windy. I'm not sure yet what time the rain will arrive, but most likely mid afternoon. SE winds will gather strength as the day progresses and it could become very windy after dark - I'll be keeping a close eye on this. Much milder with temperatures up to 10°C.

THURSDAY - Cloudy but mostly dry. Rain arriving Thursday evening /night. Moderate SE winds. Max 9°C.

FRIDAY - Cloudy but mostly dry. Moderate SW winds. Max 8°C.

SATURDAY - Cloudy but mostly dry. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Max 8°C. Rain arriving Saturday night.

SUNDAY - A damp start. Drier later. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 8°C.