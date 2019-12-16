Louth gardai make €900,000 drugs seizure in Ardee

Gardai in County Louth seized cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €900,000 along with an animal transporter truck and a high powered car in the vicinity of Ardee yesterday.

It was part of ongoing intelligence-led gardai investigations associated with the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) targeting suspected facilitators of drug trafficking into this jurisdiction.

During the operation personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted two vehicles simultaneously at approximately 1am while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.



Two men aged 41 and 33 and one woman aged 33 years were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.

Follow up searches have since been carried out at locations in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, in the course of which Gardaí seized a vacuum packing machine and cash €8,000.