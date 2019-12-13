Louth councillor says crisis in insurance threatening childcare sector

Louth councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that the dysfunction in the insurance sector is now threatening local childcare providers.

Commenting on the situation unfolding in the sector, Cllr Ó Murchú said:

“I have been contacted by a number of Louth based childcare providers who have been informed by their brokers that one of the biggest insurers in the childcare sector, Ironshore Europe, is set to pull out of the Irish market by January.

“Ironshore Europe were one of two leading insurance providers in the sector. They are now set to withdraw from several Irish markets after being bought over by Hamilton Insurance of Liberty Mutual. This will leave just one provider of insurance to the childcare sector.

"With the policies of thousands of childcare providers due to expire in January, this will mean one of two things.

“Either these childcare providers will be unable to get alternative cover and close, or the lack of competition will increase their premiums still further, leading to higher childcare costs for parents.

“Without exaggerating, this has become a full-blown crisis across several sectors. Not just childcare, but community and voluntary groups, the leisure sector and small businesses.

“I am due to meet with the Minister of State for insurance Michael D’Arcy on Tuesday on the issue of public liability insurance in the leisure sector. I will now also be raising the serious problems within the childcare sector also.”

Cllr Ó Murchú went on to welcome the passing of Deputy Pearse Doherty’s Consumer Insurance Contracts Bill through all stages of the Seanad yesterday.

“This legislation", Ó Murchú continued, "introduced by Pearse Doherty TD, will reform insurance contracts, increasing transparency and tilting the balance in favour of the consumer.

“It will require companies to inform consumers of the past 5 years of premiums paid, and claims paid to customers and third parties for all non-life insurance contracts.

“Any company that cancels a policy would have to pay the customer the outstanding balance of the premium paid and make it easier for the customer to withdraw from a contract.

“It would also require a company to inform customers of any claim made against their policy, allowing them to submit their own evidence and informing them of the cost of any claim against their policy that has been settled.

"After last week’s revelations of some, enabled by the legal industry, engaging in fraudulent claims, this provision is crucial. It would ensure that policyholders would be told of any third party claims made against their policy, fraudulent or otherwise, and have a right to submit evidence concerning the claim.

“The legislation would also make it harder for an insurer to wriggle out of paying valid claims on grounds that have nothing to do with the accident or loss incurred by the policyholder," the Sinn Féin general election candidate concluded.