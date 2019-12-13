Local singer holding Christmas concert for Dundalk soup kitchen 

Local singer Alan Foran will be performing Christmas songs in The Long Walk on Wednesday, December 18 between 11pm and 2pm along with service users from St John of God’s.

All money being raised will go to St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen. Alan said: “We’ll be out with the collection buckets and we are hoping people will be generous.

“Last year after just a few hours of collecting we raised €1,000. We’re hoping to raise a bit more than that this year.”

Alan added: “We’ll also be singing in Ardee for the Ardee Hospice on Friday, December 20.

"We’ll be at the Centra in Ardee between 10am and 1pm. Please give generously!”