Fitzpatrick disappointed with Taoiseach’s response to Louth County Hospital

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick, has today expressed his disappointment with the Taoiseach’s response to a query raised by the deputy in relation to the restoration of full services at the Louth County Hospital.

During the course of Leaders Questions, Deputy Fitzpatrick highlighted the extreme pressure currently being experienced by the A&E unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The Deputy explained to the Taoiseach that "an immediate solution to this problem would be to restore full services to the Louth County Hospital."

Full services were withdrawn by the last Fianna Fail led Government, said Deputy Fitzpatrick, and despite many promises by successive Governments since then full services at the Louth County Hospital have not been restored, he added.

The Taoiseach agreed with the Independent Deputy, in stating that Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda is under a lot of pressure "but did not offer any solution to the problem", Fitzpatrick indicated.

Commenting today, Deputy Fitzpatrick said that the Taoiseach confirmed to him that it is the Government’s policy to close more A&E units around the country, "as he stated on the Dail record that there are too many A&E Units."

The issue of the Louth County Hospital is a serious matter for all constituents, believes the Louth TD and he called on "all local public representatives, particularly those representing the Fine Gael led Government", to join with him and demand that full services are restored to the Louth County Hospital.