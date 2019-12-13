Beeped at pedestrians in Dundalk as he took off at speed in bid to evade gardaí

A motorist who beeped at pedestrians in Dundalk to get out of his way after he took off at speed in a bid to evade gardaí and later collided with a patrol car that was in pursuit, was banned from driving for two year at Dundalk District Court last week.

Dean Carolan with an address at Clós na Manach, Carlingford was prosecuted for drink driving and four counts of dangerous driving arising out of the incident on November 18 last year.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder told the court gardaí had received a report of a Volkswagen Bora being driven erratically in the Ramparts area of Dundalk around 3am, and on seeing gardaí on River Lane, the accused sped off towards Park Street.

He drove through a red light there - beeping the car horn at pedestrians to get out of his way and drove down the Long Walk, onto Church Street, and Bridge Street and out the Newry Road and drove at one point on the wrong side of the road.

He turned at high speed onto the Inner Relief Road, jamming the brakes a number of times - forcing the gardaí to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The accused then drove towards the Ballymac roundabout before driving the wrong way around the roundabout at Lower Faughart.

The court heard Dean Carolan again jammed his brakes causing the patrol car to collide with the back of his car – sending it into a spin. He attempted to flee but gardai broke the window and took the key from the ignition.

The case had previously been adjourned for a Probation report to be prepared to assess Dean Carolan’s risk of re-offending, after the court was told he had no previous convictions and had not come to Garda attention before or since the incident.

Last Wednesday, the Defence barrister stressed the report had found the offending extremely out of character, and said it was the act of a young man who made a foolish decision to get behind the wheel.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine and a two year driving ban for one of the dangerous driving charges, having regard for the extremely favourable report before her and his previous good record.

She struck out the other matters saying: “You’re very lucky there was nobody killed or you’d be in a very different scenario”.