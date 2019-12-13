Christmas
Carols by Candlelight at Ballymascanlon this Sunday
Events
Carols by Candlelight at Ballymascanlon this Sunday
Carols by Candlelight takes place in St Mary's Church, Ballymascanlan, this Sunday, December 15th at 4pm.
Everybody is invited to come along and listen to, or sing along, to many of their favourite Christmas Carols with the “Lowry Singers” from Armagh under the direction of director Elizabeth Neale.
Also, there will be refreshments afterwards in the Church Hall.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on