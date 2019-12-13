Carols by Candlelight service being held in North Louth this weekend

A Carols by Candlelight service will be held in St Marys Church, Ballymascanlan, on Sunday, December 15 at 4pm.

All are invited to come along and listen to or sing along to many of their favourite Christmas Carols with the Lowry Singers from Armagh under the direction of director Elizabeth Neale.

There will also be refreshments afterwards in the church hall. St Mary's church is located at Broughattin in Dundalk, Co. Louth.