Deaths in Louth - Friday December 13 2019

The death has occurred of Ellen Byrne (née Traynor) of Millgrange, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, at Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hugh. Also by her sisters Margaret Notley & Nancy, brothers Owenie (New York) & Paddy.

Very deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen Murphy, sister-in-law Mary Traynor (New York) & all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends both in Ireland & New York.

Reposing at Carlingford Nursing Home from 3.00pm to 9.00pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, Boher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Birches, Rath Abbey, Grange. A collection box will be available for donations at the Nursing Home and Church.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bunny (Patricia) Glansford (née O'Connor) of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Rose Hall, Killineer, Co. Louth



On December 12, 2019, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. Bunny (Patricia); dearly beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother of Tony and Jennifer.

Lovingly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Veronica, grandchildren Ciarán, Áine and Clodagh, brothers Fred and Rossa, sister-in-law Anne, goddaughter Val and all her relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass with funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Theo Petrat of Williamsons Place, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday, 12th December 2019. Formerly of Aachen, Germany. Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in his eightieth year.

Predeceased by his parents and brothers and sisters. Theo will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Fritz, nieces Carol and Thea, sister in-law Renee, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 11am on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Briege Mc Ginley of College Rise, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On December 10, 2019, suddenly at her home. Briege, loving mum to Deirdre and Gráinne. Sadly missed by her daughters, brother Con, sons-in-law Scott and Roger, grandson Reilly, sister-in-law Mary, niece Sinéad, nephew Conall, extended family, Rory, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her Home from 4pm tomorrow, Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 11.45am walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



