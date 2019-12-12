Louth gardai issue appeal for missing Ardee man

Gardaí in Ardee, Co. Louth are seeking assistance from the public in locating Daniel McMahon, 41 years of age, who has been missing from his home in Ardee, Co. Louth since Friday 29th November, 2019.

Daniel left his home on the afternoon of Friday 29th November, 2019 and has not been seen since. Daniel is described as being 6'2 in height, tight red hair with a beard and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket with fur on the inside, blue denim jeans, white t-shirt and grey runners with a white stripe.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 - 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.