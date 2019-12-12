North Louth Restaurant offering free meals on Christmas day

An Indian restaurant in Carlingford is offering a free meal to those in need of food or company on Christmas day this year.

In a post on Facebook the restaurant said:

"Hello everyone, kindly share this if you can... If you are struggling financially to put a dinner on the table on Christmas Day or if you live alone and don't have someone to spend the day with, Sitar Indian Restaurant Carlingford will be serving free dinner to anyone who walks through our doors from 1 – 4pm.

"We need your support in this matter, spread the word so we make sure no one miss out on this. If we can make Christmas just a little bit better for even one person by opening our doors and providing warm and friendly meal well that's enough for us.

"You can eat in the restaurant or take away. You can have a lunch with us or simply take food home. No questions will be asked! Much appreciated. Ricky."

Hat's off to this local business for their very generous offer.

www.facebook.com/Sitarmarina.carlingford/