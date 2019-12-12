Dundalk's Redemptorist hosting Christmas Carol Concert

The Redemptorist will be hosting a Christmas Carols service in Dundalk on Sunday, December 22 from 7pm. The service will include local musicians and guest singers.

Speaking to the Democrat, Choir Director Trevor Clarke said: "There'll be loads of traditional Christmas carols, festive candles and musicians. There'll also be lots of participation from the children and the kids will sing with the choir at the end of the service."

"There are concerts everywhere at this time of the year but our carol service is a traditional one for all of the family that tells the real story of Christmas.

"We have involved children a lot in the service. They'll be doing some readings and reflections and they'll be singing too. It's a real family night."

And the mass will be streamed live across the world via the churches webcam.

Trevor added: "We're the first church in Dundalk to have a webcam. We'll be streaming the service live on Sunday 22, the Christmas eve midnight mass on December 24 and the Christmas service at 11am on December 25. Our choir will be at all three.

"We hope people from across the world will tune in and people who might not be able to make it to the church. If you're watching live, it's like your part of the service.

"The Christmas carol service is completely free. We're determined not to charge for our service. We want to keep this event free for families and for the whole town. We're hoping a lot of people will be home for Christmas around the 22nd. It's a quiet, reflective time for families to get together.

"We have space for 700 or 800 people in the church but we are urging people to get there early to get a good seat.

"We expect it to be absolutely packed so we're telling people to come down early. Last year we opened the doors at 6.15pm and people started coming in from then, and we were completely full by 7pm."