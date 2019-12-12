Dundalk gardai attention drawn to car 'acting suspiciously’

A motorist, who failed to stop for gardaí, reached speeds of up to 180 kilometres an hour on the M1 motorway, and finally came to a stop when his car ran out of fuel, Dundalk district court heard last week. Patrick Corbally (20) of Windmill Cottage, Termonfeckin has not come to adverse garda attention in 18 months.

The court heard gardaí were on mobile patrol on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on September 20th 2017 when their attention was drawn to a red Nissan Almera 'acting suspiciously’. It drove towards St. Alphonsus Road in a dangerous manner and travelled onto Coe's road, driving through a red traffic light at speed.

The accused drove onto Stapleton Drive, over Hill Street Bridge and at one point was on the wrong side of the Dublin Road before he turned at the Xerox traffic lights and drove at speed onto the M1.

He was driving at between 170kph and 180 kph and came to a stop at Junction 11 as he ran out of fuel and was arrested at Newtown Monasterboice.

Both he and his passenger refused to get out of the car.

The doors were locked and gardaí had to break windows to gain entry. The accused had no driving licence or insurance at the time and had 15 previous convictions.

His barrister stressed that most of those where from when he was juvenile and added that she had dealt with him then when he found himself in the care system, and he is now in a relationship that has had a stabilising influence and has not got into any trouble at all for a year and a half.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for the no insurance offence, but suspended it for 12 months on the accused entering a bond to remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for the next year.