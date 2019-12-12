Dundalk's Fyffes wins European marketing award for fitness initiative

Dundalk-based banana importer Fyffes has been awarded the Silver Award ‘Small budget campaign’ for their Fit Squad initiative which helps combat childhood obesity.

The award was handed out at this year’s IMC European Awards for Integrated Marketing Communications, held in Brussels recently by a panel of almost 40 leading industry professionals across Europe.

Developed by TITAN Experience – in conjunction with Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton – the main purpose of ‘Fit Squad’ is to demonstrate to young people in schools throughout the country how they can increase their physical activity.

Since its inception last year, Fyffes fitness initiative has visited some 145 schools and seen over 14,000 children participate in 290 interactive sessions across 29 counties throughout Ireland, North and South.