The run up to Christmas in Dundalk in the rare old times

Sitting on a local bus one day last week I overheard two women discussing Christmas trees. It was early December but one of them expressed surprise that there did not seem to be many decorated trees around as in former years!

The other lady then remarked 'I was told that you should not put up Christmas trees before the 12th of December!' Now where did that idea come from? Certainly not from the Dundalk in which I grew up more than sixty years ago! Back then Christmas decorations were not on public view and were not put up until a few days before Christmas Day and, in many homes, not until Christmas Eve.

There will still be a full fortnight of shopping days in the run up to Christmas when this edition of the Democrat appears but already it seems to some that this 'consumerism' will never end! The mood can, possibly, be best summed up by the remark of Graham Norton in the 'promo' of his nightly TV programme in which he exclaims 'Get me to Christmas already!' I don't think he intended it to be interpreted as a criticism of the barrage of Christmas advertising but, surely, this has become the 'catch-phrase' for Christmas 2019!

I do not wish to be 'knocking Christmas', especially for young children for whom it can be the happiest time of the year but sensible people will surely have to ask 'where is it all going? Is happiness dependent on everybody wasting hard earned money on things that they and their children don't really need? Apart from the fact that chopping down young trees does not seem to be a good example for young children in these days when there is growing concern about the environment, even artificial trees are probably not the best thing to help reduce world wide pollution.

The greatest concern, however, is that all these 'extra prezzies' that will be purchased during the more than a month that is now considered 'Christmas' --- December into early January, will have to be paid for at some time.

For this reason I suspect that there will be a few 'hungry homes' around Dundalk when February is reached!

The really good thing for me about this time of year is that we are now approaching the Winter Solstice when the length of the daylight will begin to increase again. Did you realise that the darkest evenings have already been reached by the middle of December.

Most people seem to think that the daylight reduces up to the Solstice, which this year occurs on December 22, and then begins to increase again. That is not the way it works for us here in the Northern Hemisphere where the setting sun is earliest in the middle of December and is later by Christmas Day.

The rising sun does keep getting later into January but to me and many others, it is more significant for our passing year that it is becoming brighter in the evenings.

Looking back at notes I have from twenty years ago I saw that there was a great interest in the year 1999 about the effect of the Rising Sun at the Stone Age monument at Newgrange in County at the time of the Winter Solstice.

Maybe, it was because we were about to enter the new millennium on January 1 that year and it was of more significance then but there has not been so much discussion of the great event since! As it turned the event in 1999 was a bit of a disappointment because the rising sun at Brú na Boinne was obscured by clouds on that morning but it did remind everybody in Ireland that this was a celebration that was important in Ireland long before Christmas was celebrated.

It has also reminded me that people who were not even born at that time are now entitled to vote in the general election that will be coming up next year!

Things have certainly changed a lot in the world over the past two decades and will change again in the future but, thankfully, the old Sun still keeps making a come-back at this time of year and will do so for many more years!