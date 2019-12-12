Dundalk Bay River Association hosting meeting about water quality

The Dundalk Bay River Association is holding a meeting this Sunday in Creative Spark to address water quality issues in the area.

The meeting will be an informative session and the group will also take questions from the floor.

On the events Facebook page the organisers said: "We will also form a working group with the aim of establishing our constitution and deciding on the committee structure."

The meeting will take place between 10am and 1pm. Refreshments will be provided.