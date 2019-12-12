Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, December 12, 2019

The death has occurred of Josie O'Rourke (née Hartigan) of Fatima Drive, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, Co. Kildare. 11th December 2019. Josie much loved wife of the late Dickie, dear mother of Tom, Marie, and granny of Jennifer, Karen David, Stephaine, Emma, Ailish, Christopher and great-granny of Rachel, Amy, Katie, Daniel, Matthew, Alicia, Calum, Mia, Madisyn, Annalyn, and Aoife. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Martin Mc Court, daughter-in-law, SiÍe, special niece Yvonne, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk A91XW66 from 3pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Grace Edwards (née Rennicks) of Ardbraccan, Navan, Meath and Ardee

Predeceased by her husband Archie, brother Dick Rennicks and sister Edith Hatrick (Ardee). Fondly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, Jayne, Helen, Caron, Sue, Louisa and their families, neices Grace and Edith, nephews Sam, Tom and Len, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements, Tuesday 17th December 2019. Wake will take place at 12.00 noon in Hollyfields Nursing Home, Kidderminster. Service and burial at 14.30 pm in Enville Church, West Midlands.

The death has occurred of Philip Smyth of Old Chapel Lane, Ardee

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Philip, predeceased by his wife Catherine (Kitty) and members of the Smyth and McKenny family. Philip will be sadly missed by his loving family son Ray and daughter Martina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Colette, son-in-law Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Philip Rest in Peace

Philip will repose at the Oratory in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on Wednesday (11th Dec.) from 6:30pm to 9pm and on Thursday (12th Dec.) from 1pm to 7pm. House Private Please. Removal on Friday morning (13th Dec.) from his residence at Old Chapel Lane, Ardee walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.