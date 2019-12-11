Dundalk woman Lisa Smith remanded in custody for four weeks

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has been remanded in custody for four weeks so that a book of evidence can be prepared in a case against her.

The Dundalk woman appeared at a two-minute hearing held in Dublin District Court this morning.

It is alleged that the 37 year old was an alleged member of ISIS between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

Ms Smith has already been charged with membership of ISIS and could face a prison sentence of up to ten years if she is convicted, according to RTÉ News.

Smith was remanded in custody last Wednesday after she was denied bail at a hearing in Dublin District Court.

The Dundalk woman is due to appear in court again on January 8, 2020.

She was arrested a number of weeks ago after she was deported from Turkey with her two year old daughter.