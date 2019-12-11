Gardaí rule out links to terrorism in Mohamed Morei case

Gardai ruled out terrorist links to the "random" stabbing of a Japanese man on a public street by an Egyptian man who claimed to be fighting for Isis, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Detective Inspector Martin Beggy told the trial of Mohamed Morei, who is accused of murdering one man, stabbing a second and striking a third with a weapon, that the accused's claims that he was part of the terrorist group Isis were "rambling" and "totally incoherent". Describing the attacks as "random", he added: "There is no evidence to suggest any links whatsoever to terrorism."

Consultant psychiatrists Dr Brenda Wright and Dr Paul O'Connell also told the trial that the accused has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and at the time of the attacks he believed he was justified in what he was doing and was unable to refrain from the attacks.

Inspector Beggy further revealed that Mr Morei had applied for asylum in Britain before traveling to Northern Ireland where he was arrested by Police. He then traveled to Dundalk in December 2017 before Gardai took him to Dublin in January 2018 where he applied for asylum and returned to Dundalk by bus the day before the fatal attack.

Mr Morei (21), of no fixed abode, has pleaded not (NOT) guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Yosuke Sasaki (24) at Long Avenue, Dundalk, Co Louth on January 3, 2018.

Giving evidence today Inspector Beggy told Mr Gillane that during interviews at Dundalk Garda Station following the attacks, Mr Morei shouted: "I'm from Syria", banged a table and repeatedly shouted "Isis" and "Daesh", another word used to describe the Islamic State.

The accused said, "yes" when asked if he represented Isis but later said he didn't represent anybody. He then said that he killed Mr Sasaki "for God". The witness described Mr Morei as "rambling" about the British and when asked why he didn't like the British, Mr Morei said: "Because I'm Isis."

He later said: "I'm not fighting for anybody, I'm fighting for Isis, for God."

Inspector Beggy said Mr Morei showed signs of "serious thought disorder" and said his claims of links to terrorism were "totally incoherent".

The inspector also noted that one thing linking the three people assaulted by Mr Morei that morning was that they were wearing headphones.

Dr Wright told Mr Gillane that there was evidence Mr Morei has a mild intellectual disability. She said at the time of the attacks he was hearing voices in his head that were commanding him to do things and giving a negative and distressing running commentary on what he was doing.

He believed he had been poisoned by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and that racist references were being made to him through the radio and that people were making fun of him. She said he had "false fixed beliefs" that he believed even in the presence of evidence to the contrary.

These symptoms are characteristic of schizophrenia, the witness said. She found that he qualified for the verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity because he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, a mental disorder.

At the time of the attack he believed he was under surveillance and there was a grave risk to him. She added: "So he believed it was morally justified for him to do what he did and he was unable to refrain from his actions."



The witness said that in the event of a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict Mr Morei will be assessed for future treatment at the Central Mental Hospital. Dr Paul O'Connell agreed with Dr Wright's conclusions.

Delivering their speeches to the jury both Mr Gillane and defence barrister Michael Bowman SC urged the jury to deliver the "only verdict" open to them on the evidence, that of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mr Morei has also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assaulting Dylan Grehan causing him harm at Quay St, Dundalk on January 3, 2018. He made the same plea in relation to assaulting Cian Murphy causing him harm at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk on the same date.

He further pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to criminal damage of a car at Long Avenue in Dundalk on the same date and to burglary between January 2 and 3, 2018 at Long Avenue in Dundalk by entering a building as a trespasser and committing criminal damage.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart will charge the jury of seven men and five women tomorrow (THU).