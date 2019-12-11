Reverse vending machine in Carrickmacross has processed over 50,000 bottles since launch

A reverse vending machine in Carrickmacross, which accepts plastic bottles in exchange for a 10 cent voucher for each bottle, has processed over 50,000 plastic bottles since its installation two months ago.

As reported by Northern Sound this week, the initiative has seen a huge response with over 1,300 bottles processed on its busiest day.

The machine has a database of thousands of bottles that it can identify and it gives customers a 10c voucher for every bottle recycled. The voucher can then be redeemed in the SuperValu store in the town.