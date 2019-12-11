Dundalk IT to host a Christmas concert in Blackrock

The Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music at Dundalk Institute of Technology will present their annual Christmas Concert in St Oliver Plunketts Church, Blackrock on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7.30pm.

The DkIT Choir and Classical Group are putting the finishing touches to their programme which will include carols and sacred music from the renaissance to the twentieth century.

The Christmas concert is always one of the highlights of the programme of public performances by Ceol Oirighialla and students and staff are delighted to be sharing their festive music with our region in the beautiful surroundings of St Oliver Plunkett Church.

As part of the evening’s celebrations the 2019 recipient of the Michael Van Dessel Choral Conducting Scholar Award Lee Harding, a Year 4 student from Balrath in Co. Meath Malaysia who is studying on BA (Hons) Applied Music will conduct one of the pieces.

The Michael Van Dessel Choral Conducting Scholar Award is named in recognition of the contribution made by Michael Van Dessel (1899–1974) to music in this region as teacher, choral conductor, performer, organist, pianist, cellist, accompanist and musical director. The music students at DkIT seek to continue his legacy and are inspired by his life’s work.

All welcome to this free concert! To reserve seats please contact creativearts@dkit.ie or 0429370280.