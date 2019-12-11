Deaths in Louth - Wednesday December 11 2019

The death has occurred of Sr. Brona Sloan SSL of St. Louis Convent, Dundalk, Louth / Kilkeel, Down

Formerly of Glenloughan, Kilkeel. Peacefully, at Dealgan House Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and the Sisters of St. Louis.

Predeceased by her brothers Séamus, Patrick, Brian and Joseph and sisters Sarah and Mary.

Reposing at St. Louis Convent, Castleblayney Road, Dundalk from 2pm-7pm on Wednesday, with evening prayer at 5pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rosaleen (Rose) Reay (née Hughes) of St. Finian’s Park, Drogheda and formerly of Rathmullen Park, Co. Louth

On December 9, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Rosaleen (Rose) beloved wife to Bernard and loving mam to Louise, Maurice, Marsella, Laura, Mary, Christopher and Andrew.

Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Brian, David and Seamus, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Nikki and Thalita, grandchildren Emily, Noelle, Daniel, Seamus, James and Dylan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 5pm until 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House private.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin McNamee of Lurgankeel, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Angela and dear father of Kieran and Ann-Marie.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Cathal (Douglas), Kieran's partner Helen, grandchildren Emer, Conor and Seán, sisters Sheila and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Rose and brother George.

Reposing at his daughter's home Lurgankeel (Eircode A91 D7WF) from 12 noon - 9pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.20am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace