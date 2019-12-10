Creative Spark Dundalk and Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan selected for Culture United project

Staff from Creative Spark and Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan recently travelled to Leeuwarden in the Friesland region of the Netherlands for the kick off of a three-year project Culture United; a collaboration between Leeuwarden, Edinburgh (Scotland), Dundalk (Ireland) and Oulu (Finland).

The theatre spectacle De Tocht; (The Tour) by Stichting Beleef en Herinner based on the Elfstedentocht (Eleven Cities Ice Skating Tour - a famous ice-skating event almost 200 km in length, which follows a circular route along frozen canals, rivers and lakes visiting the eleven historic Frisian cities), is the first subject of this project.

The project is financed by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Commission. Culture United focuses on cultural and heritage events as a driver of multidisciplinary teaching in primary education.

The idea originated at Learning Hub Friesland when The Giants of Royal de Luxe were in Leeuwarden in 2018. Schoolchildren were so impressed by the festival that they made drawings about it weeks later.

In collaboration with Beleef en Herinner en Kunstkade the project proposal for Culture United was developed and was approved by the European Commission in July 2019 in order to foster this enthusiasm in children and use it to teach them things in a fun and inspiring way.



The Elfstedentocht, a cultural-historical event so characteristic of Friesland and the Frisians, is something that children may never experience again because of climate change, but the project promoters want it to be preserved in their culture.

By involving primary education in the production of the theatre spectacle De Tocht, children are inspired and activated to learn about their culture, language and history, but also about cooperation, perseverance, organisation and climate change.

Scottish partner Edinburgh will link their Burns and Beyond, a multi-day event in honour of the most famous Scottish poet, Robert Burns, to primary education using the same principle.

Local partners in Dundalk will use cultural heritage, drawing on myths and legends in our culture, over the next three

years to develop innovative teaching materials for primary schools.

Speaking about the project Sarah Daly, Executive Director of Creative Spark, said “The strength of an international cooperation project like this lies in the fact that concrete results are achieved locally and that knowledge and experience is shared at a European level.

"We are delighted to collaborate formally with Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan and our international partners on this innovative project.”