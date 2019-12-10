CHRISTMAS EVENT

LSPCA hosting Santa Paws event in Dundalk

Lucy the Bichon pictured with Santa at a recent Santa Paws event

The LSPCA are calling on dog owners across Dundalk to bring their dogs to meet Santa at their annual Santa Paws event. 

The event takes place today and tomorrow in The Bargain House Christmas Shop, just off the Coes Road.

Mr Claus will be there to meet dogs between 11am and 4pm every day. 

The price of the event is €5. All proceeds go towards the LSPCA.