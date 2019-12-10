Cooley Uplands Project raised at Dundalk Municipal District Meeting

Local councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú says he has requested that Louth County Council examine ways to support the work of those involved with the Cooley Uplands Group.

The Dundalk councillor tabled a motion at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting, where he called on the Council to examine potential supports for work on the Cooley Uplands Project.

Following the meeting, the Sinn Féin councillor released a statement where he said:

“I met recently with members of Cooley Uplands Group and they outlined the work which group members are involved in to promote biodiversity and reduce the spread of gorse on the Cooley Mountains.

“They have indicated that there are a number of measures the Council could support to increase the amount of commonage lands on which sheep can graze and to enhance safety in the area."

He continued: “Louth County Council has carried out some initial investigative research and I am pleased that the Council have committed to further meetings with Cooley Uplands Group.

“We need to ensure that Louth County Council looks at the best means of supporting this group while also taking the needs of motorists, cyclists and the wider community into consideration.

“I was also heartened by the positive response of Council when I raised the possibility of reducing the speed limits in the mountain area."

Cllr O Murchu added: “Cooley Uplands Group has recently made an application to Louth County Council’s Community Environment Action Fund. If successful this would enable them to hire a track machine which would remove bracken from the mountain,

“This would enhance the amount of grazing area and would have major public safety implications through the removal of the gorse fire hazard.

“I wish Cooley Uplands Group every success and will continue to work alongside them.”