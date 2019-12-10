Dundalk charity struggling to keep up with demands for Christmas food hampers

A local soup kitchen is appealing to kind-hearted locals and generous business owners for donations as they struggle to keep up with demands for food handouts over Christmas.

St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen Volunteer Rose Bailey says the service is expecting to give out “over 300 Christmas hampers” on Friday, December 20. Last Christmas the charity handed out over 375 hampers to those struggling to make ends meet.

Rose explained: “Things haven’t gotten any better over the last few years. The demand is still there for the food parcels and Christmas hampers and the demand is getting greater all the time unfortunately.

“We are looking for non-perishable goods. Last year, we received that many food donations, we were using them into March.

“But we can never have too many donations - there’ll always be someone knocking at our door.” “We have a lot of regulars still coming here to the soup kitchen. It’s sad to think that people are still in need when you see them again,” Rose continued,

“As well as the regulars we get a lot of people coming to us for the first time at Christmas. It can be a difficult time of year for people.

“We see everyone here - including the elderly. It can be sad to see people at that stage of life looking for handouts due to the pressures of life.

“We get 150 people for our weekly food parcel soup kitchen and we’re expecting to give out over 300 hampers over Christmas.

“We will be giving out the Christmas hampers on Friday 20, the week before Christmas.

“If anyone is in need they can call to the food parcel service on a Friday or come to St Patrick’s Parish offices with some ID, (we need a proof of address) and they will be helped.”

If any locals or business owners would like to donate, you can contact Rose Bailey on 0863718194 or call St Patrick’s Parish Soup Kitchen on 0429334648. www.facebook.com/StPatricksParishSoupKitcheFoodParcels/