Planning lodged for new apartments on Avenue Road in Dundalk

A planning application has been lodged this week with Louth County Council seeking to build new apartments on the Avenue Road in Dundalk.

McParland Bros Builders Ltd lodged the application on December 9, seeking permission for a two storey building comprising of four apartments, two two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments on a site on the Avenue Road.

A decision is due by February 11, 2020, with submissions due by January 21.