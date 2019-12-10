The Goal Mile is back in Dundalk on Christmas morning

The Goal Mile returns for its 4th year this Christmas morning at 10am sharp at Dundalk Institute of Technology's Sports Pitches.

The event sees tens of thousands of participants nationwide run, jog or walk a Mile, raising funds and awareness for GOAL's programmes in the developing world.

The GOAL Mile has become an integral part of Christmas for thousands of families. There is no registration required just turn up at 10am and donate.

Everyone will receive a Goal Mile certificate for their achievement. Last year seen a huge turn out many in Santa costumes, Christmas jumpers and hats.

It's a great way to start your Christmas day celebrations before dinner. For more details see our Facebook event page @DLKGOALMILE or contact Sarah Mc Eneaney on 0864516048.