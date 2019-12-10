Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday December 10 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Callan of Tierney Street, Ardee, Louth

On December 8, 2019, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breige, sons Thomas and Noel, daughters Joanne, Jennie and Avril, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Tom will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee (Eircode A92 EY88) on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm and on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm.

Funeral home private on Thursday morning, please.

Removal on Thursday walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Mc Cabe of Pearse Park, Drogheda, Louth



On December 8, 2019, suddenly at his home. William (Willie). Sadly missed by his niece Margaret and her husband Joe, brother Paddy, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen McKeown of Lancing, West Sussex, England, formerly of, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully and surrounded by her family in the Princess Royal Hospital. Haywards Heath, England, on November 28, 2019.

Dear mother of Angela, Oliver, Peter, David, Geoffrey and Sean. Deeply regretted by her daughter and sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law Jill, Chris, Evelyn and Lynn, sister Dolly McMahon, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Geoffrey, from 6pm until 9pm on Monday, 16th December.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Tuesday 17th to The Church of the Holy Family in Lancing, West Sussex for requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards at Sompting Cemetery.

May she rest in peace