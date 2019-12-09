Jury sworn in for trial of man (20) accused of murdering Japanese national in Dundalk

A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a Japanese national in Dundalk nearly two years ago by reason of insanity.

Mohamed Morei, of no fixed abode is charged with murdering Yosuke Sasaki (24) at Long Avenue, Dundalk, Co Louth on January 3, 2018.



Addressing the jury panel this morning (Monday), Mr Justice Michael White said they would hear one of the charges read out against Mr Morei.

Wearing a white shirt and black suit, Mr Morei stood up when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Not guilty by reason of insanity”. The defendant had the help of an interpreter for the arraignment proceedings.

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow (Tues) afternoon before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and is expected to last up to two days.

Mr Justice White told the jury that the facts of the offence are not in dispute and they would be summarised by Detective Inspector Martin Beggy of Dundalk Garda Station. “The evidence in dispute is in relation to sanity and insanity,” he said.

The judge informed the jury that two consultant forensic psychiatrists from the Central Mental Hospital will give evidence in the case and it would begin tomorrow at 2pm.

Mr Morei is Egyptian and the deceased is a Japanese national, concluded Mr Justice White, adding that it was a Dundalk case.