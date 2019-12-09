Deaths in Louth - Monday December 9 2019

The death has occurred of Bernadette McGrath of Mulholland Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Francis' Nursing Home, Mount Oliver. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Ita and dear sister of Ellen (Gray), Rose (Murphy) and the late Jack, Colm, Seamus, Pat, Tom, Charlotte, May and Briege.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, from 2pm-8pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, to St. Patrick's Cathedral, via Mulholland Avenue, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Carmen McGrane (née Burn) of 5 Coastguards, Greenore and formerly Roche, Dundalk, Co Louth

Peacefully in the tender care of staff at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy). Very deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Derek, Noel, Paul & Ferghal, her daughters-in-law Aedamar, Breda, Denise, Anne & Clare, her grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Paul, "Carmen Villa", Mullatee, Carlingford,(Eircode A91EW02) on Monday from 2.00pm - 10.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean McGauley of Rathbran, Collon, Co. Meath and late of Cuchulain Terrace, Ardee, Co. Louth

On December 7, 2019, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sean; predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, will be sadly missed by his loving family daughters Susan and Yvonne, son Michael, grandchildren Alan, Jonathan, Barry and Kieran, sons-in-law Paddy and Seamus, daughter-in-law Barbara, sister Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Bradley (née Nulty) of Lamb's Terrace, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Jemmy, brothers Jim, Mickey, Eugene and Sean, sister May, son-in-law Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son Paudie, daughters Breda Farrell (Ardee), Ita Carney (Ardee), Annette Kelly (Togher), sisters Agnes Scott and Winnie Doherty, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Breda, Mullidrillan, Hale St., Ardee, (Eircode A92F436), on Monday from 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10.00 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am from her residence Lamb's Terrace, Ardee to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning for removal.

May she rest in peace



