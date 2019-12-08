Deaths in Louth - Sunday December 8 2019

The death has occurred of Bernadette Murphy (née Kelly) of 19 Mulholland Avenue and late of Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret & James and predeceased by her dear sons Jim & Eddie.

Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her loving husband Joe, daughter Fiona, sons Gerard, John, Gene, Paul & Brendan, cherished grandchildren, doting great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Maura, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home from 7 o'clock Saturday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am to the Church Of The Holy Redeemer, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

Please note house private Monday morning by request.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe at Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Paddy Jnr Judge of Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On December 6, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Paddy Jnr, loving dad to Kayleigh and Lee.

Sadly missed by his daughter, son, sisters Joanne and Janice, brothers Fergus, David and Kieran, sisters in law Sterrin and Jan, family partners Richie and Melissa, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Sunday and Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Malachy Mc Closkey of Beltichburne House, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On December 7, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Founder of the Boyne Valley Group. Beloved husband of Anne and loving dad to Edward, John, Mark, Peter, Colm and Ivan.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters in law, his twelve grandchildren, brother Phelim, sister Sr. Colette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 2 o’clock until 5 o’clock on Sunday evening.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m in St. Peter’s Church, West Street, Drogheda. Burial afterwards in Termonfeckin Old Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Gary Kelly Centre.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Olivia (Olive) Mc Evoy (née Kelledy) of 2 Liska Villas, Dublin Road, Newry and formerly Dundalk

On December 6, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Michael, Karen and Patrick, grandmother of Christopher, Jude, Malachi, Eliza, Eimear and Moya, mother-in-law of Sarah and Sinead, daughter of the late Margaret and Thomas Kelledy and sister of the late Thomas.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law and the extended family circle.

Olive's remains were removed from Mc Gennity's Funeral Home, 18 Forkhill Road, Newry BT35 8LZ on Saturday to her late residence.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughoge. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Julia Shevlin (née Pilson) of Lynns, Annagassan, Co Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Julia, beloved wife of the recently deceased Eugene and twin sister of the late May (Heavey).

Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Vera, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A92 VO25) on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim English of Windmill Court and Clainn Chullain Park, Farndreg, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Doreen (Wolfe Tone Terrace) and his sisters Dympna and Rosemary(in infancy).

He will be sadly missed by his son Daniel, Daniel's partner Christina and mum Mary, grandson Lucas, brothers and sisters Matt, Michael, Brendan, Derek, Tony, Mairead, Tommy, Tilda and June, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace