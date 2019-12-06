Carlingford Community Forum honoured at Pride of Place awards

County Louth was represented by three local community groups at the Co-Operation Ireland Pride of Place awards which took place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Saturday November 30.

Carlingford Community Forum were honoured at the event, when the group came runner-up in the Community Tourism Initiative category, losing out to the Kerry Camino.

The county was also represented by Louth Village in the Population Category 300 – 1000 category and by Drogheda and District Support 4 Older People in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category.

Sponsored by IPB, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Cllr. Liam Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council said; “I am delighted that Louth was represented by Carlingford, Louth Village and the Drogheda & District Support 4 Older People in this year’s competition.The Pride of Place Awards are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational tireless work being done by communities all over the island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live. Finally, I would like to congratulate Carlingford on their award and for all their efforts which ensures that the village has become such an attractive visitor destination”.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council said; “We were delighted to have three local community groups taking part in the Pride of Place 2019 competition. The groups from Carlingford, Louth Village and the Drogheda & District Support 4 Older People represented the county with distinction. County Louth has been very successful over the years in the All Ireland Pride of Place competition and we congratulate Carlingford on their achievement in coming runner up in the Community Tourism Initiative category”.