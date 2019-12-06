Dundalk IT secures major funding through Regional Technology Clustering Fund

In the first annual competitive fund of its kind, Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have secured €287,000 in funding through the Regional Technology Clustering Fund.

The aim of the fund is to provide a platform for engagement between enterprise and regionally-based academic institutions – the Institutes of Technology (IoT) and Technological Universities (TU) – in order to drive productivity and competitiveness in and across the regions.

The purpose of the funding awarded to DkIT is for the development of a Connected Health & Wellbeing Industry Cluster in the North East, capitalising on internationally recognised research, innovation and business development strengths and expertise at DKIT.

DkIT was one of twelve successful applicants representing academic institutions from all regions to secure funding for their projects, amounting to €46 million in total.

Welcoming the annoucement, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said:

“It is really positive for County Louth that DKIT is to be part of this fund.

“The projects will support and activate clustering in several sectors - furniture manufacturing, marine, connected health, Industry 4.0, construction, advanced manufacturing, cyber security, engineering, BioEconomy, MedTech and AgriTech.

“The clustering activity will help DKIT to connect and engage with SMEs and multinational corporations in a strategic way on common areas of interest, while providing a means to increase their educational and research remit as knowledge providers in their region.

“This kind of interaction between educational institutions and business helps companies to respond to the skills challenges faced by SMEs and to assist companies to enhance their capability to win business in international markets. This can only be good news for the economic development of our county."