Good Relations project launch by Louth Volunteer Centre

Louth Volunteer Centre marked International Volunteer Day on Thursday by launching their Good Relations Project in the Dolmen Centre, Omeath.

The Good Relations Initiative seeks to empower participants to become leaders in their own communities, leading the way through volunteerism to promote inclusiveness and reduce inequalities; creating more peaceful, cohesive societies.

Gráinne Berrill, Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre stated: “We share a collective vision with other volunteer centres nationwide that a vibrant Irish society is where every person feels connected to their community through active participation in voluntary activities. The Good Relations Initiative is particularly exciting for us as it enables us to train people in Cooley, Dundalk and the Mid Louth area to gain the skills and confidence to not only be active citizens through volunteerism themselves but to also create the conditions for others to feel welcome and included through volunteering.”

Therese McArdle, EU Programmes Manager in Louth County Council, said “ Each initiative within the Louth Peace IV Plan, including the project being launched today, has been carefully designed to support peace building and cross community interaction, enabling people to live, learn, socialise together and help to heal divided communities.

The event was well attended with local Councillors Paddy McQuillan, Maeve Yore and Erin McGreehan in attendance alongside representatives of local community groups, Louth Leader Partnership and Louth County Council.

The Good Relations Initiative project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special European Programmes Body (SEUPB) and supported locally by Louth County Council and Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The Project team are currently recruiting participants in the Cooley, Dundalk and the Mid Louth area. If you would like to find out more contact Mairéad or Tracy at 041 9809008 or email info@volunteerlouth.ie.