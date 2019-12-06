Bingo Loco returns to Dundalk for Christmas event

Bingo loco is returning to Dundalk for a Christmas Special on December 14 and there's all sorts of fun planned.

Gear up for an insane night of Bingo, lip sync battles, silly dance offs, crazy props, confetti cannons and more in The Lisdoo.

Bingo Loco is described as the "runaway child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, lip sync battles and dance offs".

Previous prizes include: Trip to Vegas & Coachella, Instax cameras, crates of cans, a bathtub, 90's gameboys, convertible car, bags of rubbish, 8 foot teddy bears and even a boat.

The Details:

Location: The Lisdoo Hotel

Doors open: 6:30pm

First game: 8:00pm

18s+

Inquiries: hello@bingo-loco.com

