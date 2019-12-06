'Irish Comedian of the Year' to play Louth venue

Top comedian Fred Cooke is leaving his twinkle toes behind him from “Dancing with the Stars” and taken to the road for his new comical tour of musical madness.

Having been crowned “Irish Comedian of the Year 2018” he has toured with comedy legend Tommy Tiernan.

He plays live at The Glyde Inn in Annagassan on January 18, 2020. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Check out www.theglydeinn.ie for more information