Foods McLoughlin Cup hosting Dundalk launch night this Friday

After raising €20,000 for the Zoe Murphy Fund last year the annual Foods McLoughlin Cup is back and the prizes are bigger and better than ever!

The football event was set up by the friends and family of the late Robert McLoughlin, who died tragically following a road traffic accident on the Newry Road in October 2017.

A launch night for the main event in Oriel Park on December 21 will be held in McGuinness's bar on Anne Street this Friday night.

One of the organisers, David Curran told the Dundalk Democrat: “Last year we had one of the biggest draws the town has ever seen and raised €20,000 for the Zoe Murphy fund.

"The year before we raised €10,000 for road victims. This year we were looking through charities and we decided to go with Temple Street Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“We’ll have the raffle cards everywhere around town. Last year we actually ran out of raffle tickets and people were just running down and putting money in the buckets. People were brilliant - very supportive. The prizes are always great and it’s all for a fantastic cause.

“First prize this year is a holiday to Spain for four days for two people. And we’ll have spot prizes up for grabs on December 21.

“The game in Oriel will be four sets. We have four groups and we’ll play a round robin tournament. The winner takes the trophy.

“We have 100 guys playing at the game who are friends and old school friends of Robert’s. Last year some of the Dundalk FC players even dropped in to take part.”

The group say they are still appealing to generous local businesses who would like to donate prizes for their charity raffle.

“Anyone who wants to support can get in touch with us via the Facebook page."

If you are a business who would like to donate to this very worthy cause you can contact David Curran on 083 453 6273 or see the Robert Foods McLoughlin Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foodscup/ for further information.