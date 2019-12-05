Bus Eireann release Christmas timetables for Louth customers

Bus Éireann has released its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period with some extra services over the festive season for Louth customers.

Buses will run every day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25th - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.

24 December 2019

Apart from the following exceptions all departures up to 2100 will operate to a normal timetable on December 24:



Route X1 - 1945 Belfast-Dublin

Route 100X - 2030 Dundalk-Dublin

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

With the following exceptions there will be no departures on any service after 2100 on December 24th.

Route 100X - 2140 Dublin-Dundalk



25 December 2019

No services

26 December 2019

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable, although the following Sunday Expressway services will not be running on 26 December:

Dublin-Belfast; 0530, 1945 & 2200 Belfast-Dublin

Route X2A - 1015, 1615, 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast; 0645 & 1445 Belfast-Dublin

Route X5 - 0930, 1130, 1330, 1530, 1730 & 1930 Dublin-Newry; 0815 & 1015 Belfast-Dublin; 0915 Belfast-Newry; 0715, 1315, 1515 & 1715 Newry-Dublin

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

There will also be additional services on 26 December on the following Expressway routes:

Route X1 - 0445 Belfast-Dublin; 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast



27 to 30 December 2019

All services will be running to a normal timetable

31 December 2019

Until 2200, all services will be running to a normal timetable, although the following Expressway Eurolines service will not be running on 31 December:



871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

All services due to start after 2200 will not be running on 31 December, although the following services will be running normally:

All Expressway services will operate as normal

1 January 2020

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable

For further details about any of these services, check out www.buseireann.ie