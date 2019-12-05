'Stormy winds' possible for Louth this weekend

Now that it's Thursday, attention is turning towards what the weather will be like over the weekend. And according to local expert Louth Weather it'll be a mixed bag, however there could be a sting in the tail come Sunday evening:

FRIDAY - A mix of sunshine and showers, though there is a risk of some more prolonged periods of rain at times. Moderate westerly winds. Max 9°C.

SATURDAY - Cloudy but dry. Some rain likely late evening. Moderate SW winds. Max 10°C.

SUNDAY - mostly cloudy with some showers. Windy with strong SW winds. Cooler at 7°C but feeling more like just 2°C in the wind.



Louth Weather added: "Heads up for a deep low which will pass close to us late Sunday. Depending on its track, we could see some stormy winds developing. I will of course update on this situation as it develops."