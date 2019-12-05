Kellihers commitment to a greener future continues

On the back of the successful Solar PV installation in our Cork branch which has generated 11,000 to 12,000 KWh per year, we have continued our efforts to become more energy efficient and show our intention to reduce our carbon footprint across our branch network.

Following on from a whole new retrofit to LED lighting inside the building, the installation of an Electric Vehicle charger and now a full solar panel array on the roof, our branch in Dundalk are showing the way in the North East by implementing these green practises to reduce their impact on the environment.

Through our dedicated renewable energy division, Rexel Energy Solutions, Kellihers is championing the adoption of innovative renewable energy systems in Ireland. Part of our ongoing commitment to renewable energy means that practicing what we preach and invest in renewable solutions for our own operations across the country.

What are the features of the Dundalk branch Solar PV installation?

- 5.5kW of Solar PV panels were installed

- 20no. PV panels

- Installed with a smart inverter and battery

- Expert installation by M & C Hybrid Energy



ENERGY SAVINGS

This installation should offset a third of the branch electricity bill each year and save almost 4 tonnes of CO2 emissions, or the equivalent of planting over 200 trees per year. These types of figures illustrate the opportunities out there for business nationwide to do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint! The main benefit of choosing solar energy is that it will not produce any pollutants

When the solar power is higher than the branch needs, the system will automatically top up the battery. When the solar power is not high enough to power the branch, the battery can then make up the shortfall. It will give the branch back-up electricity in the event of any power cuts!

If you would like to do your bit to reduce your carbon footprint and if you need more information on Solar PV and how it can benefit your home or business, contact Kelliher Electrical, Dundalk on 042 9327854