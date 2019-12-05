Dundalk's Creative Spark holding open days in run up to Christmas

WHAT'S ON

The artists and makers resident at Creative Spark are opening their doors on Saturday, December 7 and December 14 to the public. 

A wide selection of artwork, soy wax candles, felt crafts and printed t-shirts will be available for sale directly from the makers in a unique studio setting from 2pm to 5pm. 

Makers include showcasing their work at the event include: Paula Stapelton, Soilse Candles, Niamh Gillespie Design and Beezi Designs. 

Creative Spark is located at Clontygora Court in Muirhevnamore. 