Dundalk's Creative Spark holding open days in run up to Christmas

The artists and makers resident at Creative Spark are opening their doors on Saturday, December 7 and December 14 to the public.

A wide selection of artwork, soy wax candles, felt crafts and printed t-shirts will be available for sale directly from the makers in a unique studio setting from 2pm to 5pm.

Makers include showcasing their work at the event include: Paula Stapelton, Soilse Candles, Niamh Gillespie Design and Beezi Designs.

Creative Spark is located at Clontygora Court in Muirhevnamore.