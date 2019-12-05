Two machetes and knife recovered after Dundalk gardai responded to reports of pub altercation

Two machetes and a knife where recovered from a 22 year old local man – after gardai responded to reports of an earlier altercation in a pub, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Mickey Cummins with an address at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk admitted possessing three offensive weapons on Linenhall Street, on September 16th last. The court was told last Wednesday that local gardai had received a report around 5pm of a man armed with knives attempting to get into Mag Ally’s bar on Bridge Street. When they arrived they found a bicycle abandoned on the footpath and the defendant on the road attempting to engage with a lorry driver.

He subsequently dropped a hunting knife and when searched gardai recovered a machete with a 10 inch blade and another with an 8 inch blade concealed down the legs of his tracksuit bottoms.

The accused had nine previous convictions including attempted robbery and false imprisonment.

The court heard the defendant – who was intoxicated in the pub, had lost his temper and went home to collect the weapons with the intention of scaring certain people, but he wasn’t allowed back in the pub.

His solicitor stressed that the accused did not intend to injure anybody and added that he has been in custody since the day after the incident, and did not seek bail at anytime and had indicated he would be pleading guilty at an early stage.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for possession of the knife, back dated to the 17th of September and marked the other offences taken into consideration.