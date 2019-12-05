Deaths in Louth - Thursday December 5 2019

The death has occurred of Deirdre McQuaid (née White) of Meadow Grove, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday December 4, 2019, suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Florence White, (late of St. Malachy's Villas).

Deirdre will be sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, daughter Donna, brothers Derek and Alan, sisters Valerie, Patricia and Linda, son in-law Christopher Gallagher, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Clare Hanratty (née Mulligan) of Belfry Crescent and formerly “Lima” Avenue Road., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Louth County Hospital. 4th December 2019. Clare (in her 105th year) beloved wife of the late Vincent loving mother of Patricia, Sinead, John, Maria, Anne, Eileen, Vin and the late Kevin.

Clare will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Alec, Gerry, Pat, Arthur and Colm, daughters-in-law Rosemary, Jane and Petrina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 3pm on Thursday, with removal to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for evening prayers at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family Flowers only.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kitty Brady (née McCague) of De la Salle Crescent, Ardee, Louth



Suddenly at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by her brothers Francie, Brendan and Paul, sister Joan and grandson Josh.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Joseph and Jason, daughters Lynn and Lisa, daughter-in-law Auncharee, sons-in-law Declan and Ned, brothers Martin, Paddy, Gerard, Peter and Sean, sisters Mary, Rita, Breda and Ann, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home today Wednesday from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm and tomorrow Thursday from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ardee Day Care Centre.

House private on Friday morning for removal.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Bowden (née Everitt) of St. Finian’s Park, Drogheda and late of Carmelite Cottages



On December 3, 2019, peacefully at her home in her 98th year. Mary beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mam to James, Kevin and Richard (Tom).

Sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Geraldine, Sineád, Celine and Michelle, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street arriving for Funeral Mass 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



