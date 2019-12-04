Man to appear in court following dangerous driving incident in Ardee

Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that occurred at approximately 4.30am this morning in Ardee, County Louth.

After a vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí, a short pursuit followed which ended when the offending vehicle came to a stop on Sean O’Carroll Street, Ardee, County Louth.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Dundalk Garda Station. He has since been charged in relation to this incident and will appear before Ardee District Court on Monday December 9.