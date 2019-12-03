Anti-theft property tagging initiative to be rolled out across Louth

A new property marking machine has been given to Louth County Council to help reduce crimes in the area.

Community Groups from Cooley, Faughart, Dunleer, Darver, Dromiskin, Annagassan attended a Garda training seminar on how to use the new machine on Saturday. Gardaí now hope to roll out the initiative across the county.

According to Property Marking Ireland the program involves ''marking property with the owner’s Eircode number, which is a unique identifier and displaying a sticker on the premises to show that household’s or businesses participating in the program.

''The mark that is made on the property is a physical mark which is etched into the property. It is very difficult to remove and can be repeated a number of times on the one item. The mark is made by a specially-designed machine that embosses the property item with small dots in the pattern of your Eircode.''

A garda spokesperson said the implementation of the device would help with: ''Protecting people through Community Policing and greater community engagement in order to reduce crime and the fear of crime.''

The recent workshop was facilitated by Sergeant Vincent Jackson and Garda Susan Rooney Castlebellingham Garda Station and involved community Gardai from Districts in Louth Division and leaders from Community groups such as Community Alert and Tidy towns including Cooley, Faughart, Dunleer, Darver, Dromiskin, Annagassan.

A Garda spokesperson said: ''The training was provided by James O'Neil Development manager from Property Marking Ireland and was aimed at training the community leaders in providing property marking in their respective communities.

''The marking will now be rolled out through the County and will be coordinated by the Community Gardai and Community Leaders in consultation with Louth County Council.

''The aim of this initiative is to strengthen communities' resolve in disrupting Theft and Burglary related crime in rural communities in Louth through the identification of property through Air codes but also through the erection of Garda Approved Signage throughout the county in areas where property marking is being used.

''This initiative is front and centre in our Divisional Policing Plan Protecting people through Community Policing and greater community engagement in order to reduce crime and the fear of crime.''