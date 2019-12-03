Dundalk takeaway served with Closure Order by FSAI

New Century Chinese Takeaway in Riverstown, Dundalk, has been served with a Closure Order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The order was issued on November 27 to You Ling Wang. The issuing agency was the Health Service Executive (HSE) under the FSAI Act 1998.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a closure order is served where it is deemed that "there is or there is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises; or where an improvement order is not complied with.

"Closure orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities."