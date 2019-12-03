Deaths in Louth - Tuesday December 3 2019

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Mc Donnell (née Morgan) of Main Street, Dunleer, Co. Louth

On November 30, 2019, peacefully at The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Patricia (Patsy), predeceased by her husband Richard (Dickie) and brother Brian.

Loving mum to Doreen and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Jason and Dave, grandchildren Darcie, Lauren and Dan, sisters Cepta and Eileen, brother Eamon, sisters-in-law Ann and Theresa, her good friend Brid, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Dunleer for Funeral Mass 11am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Conroy (née Mc Cabe) of 59 Willow Grove A91 Y6P1, Dundalk, Louth / Ballybay, Monaghan



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Bridget Mc Cabe, much loved mother of Annemarie, Judy & Emma. Predeceased by brothers Fr Ken SSCC, Cannon John.

Sadly missed by brother Michael, sister-in-law Sheila, sons-in-law Brian, Donal & Paul, adored grandchildren Cian, Abbie, Dylan, Sadie, Jack and Katie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Oncology Ward Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, from 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal Wednesday morning to Church of Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballybay.

House private Wednesday morning please.

May she rest in peace